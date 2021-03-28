Point Marion
Jack O. Daugherty, 86, of Point Marion, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the home of his son in McClellandtown.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and will be published in the next edition of the Herald-Standard by the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For additional information, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
