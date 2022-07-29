Uniontown
Jack P. Vojtash, 72 of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home.
Born September 27, 1949 in Pittsburgh, son of the late Jacob and Rita “Kelly” Vojtash.
Beloved husband of 32 years to Patricia Wozniak Vojtash.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joseph and Mark Bogacki , both of Pittsburgh, William Bogacki of Uniontown, and Andrea (Robert) Potersnak of Portvue; grandfather of Joseph J. “JJ” Bogacki and Joshua Potersnak; his brothers, Patrick (Kathy), Timothy (Lorri), and Earl (Janet) Vojtash.
Jack worked in Materials Management at the University of Pittsburgh, was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church of Uniontown, and enjoyed fishing, softball and was a good handyman.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown on A Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.