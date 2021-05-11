Perryopolis
Jackie G. Shrum, 71, of Perryopolis, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born December 7, 1949, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Guy and Ruby Frazee Stover.
Jackie was the former executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Fayette County and later for the Area Agency on Aging in Fayette County. She was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Shrum Jr.; one daughter, Robin Royer of Acme; two grandchildren, Danielle and Brittney Royer; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kol Kol Royer.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, with Pastor Ryan Washabaugh officiating.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.