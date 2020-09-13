Uniontown
Jackie Lynn Hixson Hatter, 43, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Jackie's life, Saturday, September 12, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Masks required and Covid 19 requirements will be followed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
