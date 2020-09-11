Uniontown
Jackie Lynn Hixson Hatter, 43, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born September 12, 1976, in Mt Pleasant, a daughter of Robert A. Hixson Sr. and Vickie Nicholson Hixson Keefer.
Jackie was a 1994 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. She previously worked as a cashier at Walmart. Jackie liked shopping at the Salvation Army Thrift Store and taking care of her family and others.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish Jackie's memory are her son, Christopher "Eighty Feet Pete" Hellmann of Charleroi; daughter Madison "Baby Girl" "Peanut" Hatter of White; stepbrother Robert A. Hixson Jr. and wife Cindy of Irwin; stepsisters Denise Clark of Monongahela, Nicole Jones (John) of South Park and Erica Keefer; nieces and nephews; her guinea pig, Chaz; and her dog, Buttons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Jackie's life, Saturday, September 12, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Masks required and Covid 19 requirements will be followed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
