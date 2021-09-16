Pittsburgh
Jackson Carth Malenich of Pittsburgh, the beloved stillborn son of Ashley Albani and Chris Malenich, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in MaGee Womens Hospital.
Left to grieve this loss are his parents; a big brother, Jameson; maternal grandparents James and Tammy Albani; paternal grandparents Mike and Denise Malenich; as well as his aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 17, when a blessing service will be held with Father Mike Wytish officiating.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
