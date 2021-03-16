Uniontown
Jackson Stark Jr., 47, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home.
He was born August 22, 1973, in Uniontown, a son of Jackson D. Stark and Pamela Landman Stark.
He was a tatoo artist.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are brother Robert (Selena) Stark; sister Melissa Lawrence; nieces and nephews Kara, Julian, Cassie, Donovan, Morgane, Phillip, Gage, Lexi, Christian, Emily, Rachel, Kay, Bek, Gabriel, Kaleb, Landon, Essie; and his beloved dog, Beans.
He was predeceased by his father; sister Lori; and nephew David.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, March 16, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Jackson Stark Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsvillle Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Due to COVID-19, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
