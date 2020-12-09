West Brownsville
Jaclyn Nicole Fuchick, 42, of West Brownsville, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 6, 2020.
She was born Wednesday, September 13, 1978, in Charleroi, a daughter of Bonnie Deems and the late Jack James Fuchick.
In addition to her father, Jackie was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Carol Louise Forsythe Firestone; maternal grandfather Clifford Deems; and uncle Kenneth Deems.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Nathan Lee Hauschel of Isabella; grandmother Carolyn Deems; mother Bonnie Deems; brother Justin Fuchick and wife Jenny, all of West Brownsville; and boyfriend Chris Warner of Jefferson Estates. Also surviving are several aunts and uncles, Cindy and Don Lacey, Kimberly Parrot, Bob Deems and Debbie Vernet; and several cousins.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
