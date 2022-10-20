McClellandtown
Jacob Frazee, 43, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born August 18, 1979, in Uniontown, a son of James and Sophia Dudek Frazee of McClellandtown.
Jacob was a 1997 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School.
Before becoming disabled, he worked for LAM Enterprise as a carnival worker.
Jacob enjoyed fishing and was a member of Connellsville Fish and Game Club.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jamie Pritchard and husband David of Fairchance; niece, Bailey; and nephew, Aiden.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S.. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 6 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Friday, October 21, with the Reverend Skip Noftger officiating.
Private interment.
