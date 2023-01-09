Uledi
Jacob John "Mook" Muha Jr., 83, of Uledi, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1939, in Uniontown, a son of the late Jacob John and Frances Pater Muha, Sr.
Mook worked for Goodwill Industries as a truck driver. He loved going to the casinos and working on old vehicles. Mook greatly loved his pets and all animals.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd Muha; brother, Louis Muha; and two brothers-in-law, James Glover and Jeffrey Glover.
Mook is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Glover Muha; two sons, James Edward Muha and wife Diana, Christopher A. Muha and wife Lisa; four grandchildren, Cory Muha and Stephanie, Stephen Muha and Brittany, Brandon Muha and wife Sabrina, Allan Muha; two great-grandsons, Kaden and Briggs; three sisters, Rosemarie Andulics, Frances Muha and Patricia Chuey; four brothers-in-law, Howard Collands, Daniel Glover and wife Linda, Richard Glover and wife Susan, David Glover and wife Pamela; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, January 10, with Pastor Dale Sickles officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made, in Jacob's name, to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.