Uniontown
Jacob "Jake" Zachary Sesek, 52, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Uniontown, November 5, 1968, a son of the late Paul Frank and Loeretta Mae Flanagan Sesek.
Jake is survived by his brothers, Paul Frank Sesek II (Stephanie Dollach), William M. Sesek, Dennis Michael Sesek (Kelly); sisters, Cynthia Smith (Bruce), Vicki Sesek Bucy (David), Cheryl Nicklow, Anna Marie Sesek, Pamela Daneen Ford; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Jake's professional funeral services.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.