Jacqueline "Jackie" Defino Peters passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was born December 26, 1941, to the late Samuel and Rose Cavalcante Defino. Jacqueline's father was killed in a hunting accident when she was six months old. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Samuel Ballas.
Her formative years were spent in Gates and upon graduation from GTHS in 1959 she relocated to Washington, DC, where she met her husband, Vilus E. Peters. They eventually moved to Canonsburg to raise their family.
Jackie was preceded in death by her mother and father; stepfather; husband; sister, Cindy Richnafsky and her husband; and brother-in-law, Clair Shick.
She is survived by her daughter, Renate Smith and husband Bill; her son, Alfons; three granddaughters, Linda, Vikki and Nicole and their husbands; her grandson, Buddy and his wife; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose; and brother, Dennis.
Services are private. Condolences can be sent to Dennis Ballas, 3 East Skyline Drive, Adah, PA 15410.
Obituary courtesy of JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME.
