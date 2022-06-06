Uniontown
Jacqueline Doyle Rider, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born March 11, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Pauline Stewart Doyle.
She rejoins her son, Duane Jr. and her husband, Duane "PeeWee" Sr.
She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her children, James Rider, Sherry Rider (Deven); her grandchildren, Nicole Rider (Rich), Alexis Rider (Kelly) and their mom, Chris Olson Rider; great-grandchildren, Amaree McGee and Malyah McGee. She was one of 16 siblings, of which two survive, Carol Zaccagnini and Jerry Doyle.
Jacqueline was a lifetime member of Central Christian Church and the Women's Fellowship. She was a longtime employee of Metzler's and the BonTon.
Viewing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Private burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
