Brownfield
Jacqueline Faye Jenkins Chapman, 79, of Brownfield, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1940, in Collier.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Glenn Ephraim Jenkins and Emily Rose Maust Jenkins; her husband of 54 years, Ronald Chapman; infant son Harold William Chapman; and grandson Jerod Chapman.
Surviving are her four children, Ron Chapman and wife Misty, Kenneth Chapman and wife Twila, Rene Brown, Michelle Leibhart and husband Robert Leibhart; grandchildren Ronald Chapman and wife Randi Jo, Jamie Chapman, Christopher Chapman and wife Lauren, Matthew Chapman and wife Jesseka, Michelle Myers and husband Matthew, Billy Brown, Wyatt Chapman, Rylan Helms, Tyler Friend; great-grandchildren Brooke, Allyson, Caleb, Braeden, Kenadi, Dalton and Matalyn Chapman, Sadie and Sydney Myers, and Jemma Chapman; in-laws Dorothy and Vincent Pellettiere, Harriet Chapman and Robert Chapman; numerous nieces and nephews; special person Shannon Wood; and very close friend Fern Sutherland.
Private family visitation will be held Friday, April 3, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Her private family funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating. Private family interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
