Charleroi
Jacqueline Francis Naccarato Yuhas, 82, of Charleroi, Washington County, was called home by the Lord, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
Jacqueline was born in Monessen, on July 27, 1940, the child of the late Louis J. Naccarato and the late Virginia Fisher Naccarato.
“Jackie” graduated from Monessen High School, class of 1958.
Jackie worked for Naccarato Auto Parts in Monessen, owned by her father and brothers. She was a pioneering woman of her time in the auto parts business. Jackie found new and innovative ways to introduce customers to modern practices and was self-taught in her knowledge about vehicles and parts, and introducing more than auto parts to the store. In fact, during Jackie’s time at the store many patrons completed their Christmas shopping all in one location, the family business!
On July 11, 1970, Jackie married Edward A. Yuhas, who survives.
Jackie took a break from the family auto parts business to start a family of her own and welcomed her son, the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas into the world. Father Ed became the joy of her life and her love.
After raising her son, Jackie went on to explore additional opportunities, including attending the Community College of Westmorland County. Jackie worked for the Mon Valley Health Center in Monessen in the Duplicating Room. Jackie went on to work for the Jurassic Bones Co. in accounting, and then as a Meter Maid for the City of Monessen. Jackie then worked for Century 21 Frontier Reality in Belle Vernon as an Office Manager.
Jackie was a lifelong faithful practicing Catholic who led by word and example, her lived faith, with such conviction, charity, tenderness, kindness and thoughtfulness. While she was a former member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish in Charleroi, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, she faithfully attended Mass wherever her son, Father Ed Yuhas was serving in ministry and for the past 12 years that was Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in Southeast Washington County. Jackie loved going to church and participating in so many of the church activities with her son, Father Ed.
Jackie enjoyed baking, cooking, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, sewing and ironing, but most of all spending time with her son, Father Ed Yuhas. She loved watching TV cooking shows and to try new recipes, and made every holiday special with so many wonderful memories of her baking, cooking and decorating. No one ever left the family home without a bag full of Jackie’s culinary delights, and the love that she sent forth with them through her kind thoughtfulness!
Jackie is survived by, and will forever be cherished by, her loving son, the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas, Pastor of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in Southeast Washington County and Pastor of Saint James Parish in Western Washington County; brothers, Louis J. Naccarato, Jr. (Barb) of Beaver, Frederick Naccarato (Bernie) of Monessen and Dennis Naccarato (Dianne) of Monessen; several nieces, nephew, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Louis and Virginia Naccarato, Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Naccarato.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Katharine Drexel, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with The Most Reverend David A. Zubik, Bishop of Pittsburgh, Presiding and the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas, Pastor as Celebrant.
A procession will follow to Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mary Mother of the Church Mausoleum for the Rite of Committal Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jackie’s memory be made either to Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in Southeast Washington County or Saint James Parish in Western Washington County.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the medical teams of physicians, nurses and caregivers at Premier Medical and the Allegheny Health Network, Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital and OSPTYA Hospice.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thompson-marodi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.