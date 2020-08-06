Jacqueline L. Barnot Koliscak

Belle Vernon
With her loving family by her side, Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Barnot Koliscak was called home to Heaven Monday, August 3, 2020, by her Lord, to be with her beloved son, Jason Barnot Koliscak, who preceded her in death July 17, 2016.
She was a daughter of the late John and Victoria Colatta Barnot. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marie Koliscak and father-in-law, Mike Koliscak; and brothers-in-law Andrew C. Stefanick Jr. and Ron Geckle.
Jackie was born September 4, 1946, in the Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. She graduated from Bellmar High School, Class of 1964, and Douglas School of Business. She was employed by Lincoln Homes Company in Belle Vernon and First Federal Savings and Loan in Rostraver Township until her retirement in August 2014.
Jackie was a devout Catholic and member of St. Sebastian Church in Belle Vernon. She loved baking holiday cutout cookies and sharing them with her granddaughters. MiMi, as they lovingly called her, made the best cookies. Her favorite childhood memories were her family vacations to Old Cape Cod. She loved traveling with her husband and friends to Hawaii, Alaska, Aruba, Grand Cayman Islands, Bermuda and Paradise Island.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Stanley M. Koliscak; and the shining stars and the loves of her life, Jason's Angels, Addison, Alexis and Lanie Koliscak and their mother, her dear daughter-in-law, Melanie Koliscak.
Also left to cherish her memory are her loving sisters, Ravenna Stefanick, Vickilyn Barnot; her dear brother, John D. Barnot; and her adopted sister, Suzan Hughes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Michele Geckle, Butch and Sandy Koliscak, Bernard and Rosemary Koliscak, Malcolm and Joanie Koliscak; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Jackie was a beautiful, loving and caring person and will truly be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston as celebrant. Entombment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines - masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time. Family and friends are also asked to please meet directly at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday if attending the Funeral Mass.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date in 2021. Invitations will be sent regarding the celebration.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
