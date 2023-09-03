Southview
Jacqueline Leota Bowland, 58, of Southview, died Thursday, August 31, 2023 in her home.
She was born June 13, 1965 in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Daniel and Florence Conn Bowland.
She worked at Country Meadows as a House Keeper and loved being the best aunt and great- aunt.
Surviving are brothers, Daniel Bowland, III, and Duane Bowland both of Southview; Darrell (Valarie) Bowland of Canonsburg; sisters, Janice (Ron) Lukasik; and Jayme Irwin both of Southview; nieces and nephews, Daniel R. IV, Dustin, Darrell S. Jr., and Amie Bowland, Ryan Snieth, Chasity and Amber Coleman, and Savannah Irwin; great- nieces and nephews, Cassandra and Gianna Curti, Scarlett, Jillian, and Noah Janchenko, Khilynn, Karmela, Lalani Coleman, John, Madison, Caleb, and Lily Bowland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her true love Stanley Bartnick in 2008.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 05, at COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
