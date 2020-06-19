West Brownsville
Jacqueline R. Bake) Lapisardi, 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with her family by her side.
Jackie was born September 18, 1952, the daughter of William S. and Ruby Marks Baker.
In addition to her father, Jackie is preceded in death by a brother, Harry "Butch" Baker.
Jackie is survived by her mother, Ruby Baker; her loving husband, Frederick Lapisardi; daughter, Emily Lapisardi and husband Cody Knotts; three grandsons, Nicholas, Nathaniel and Winston; son, Christopher Goodnough and wife Joy; granddaughter, Mylene; daughter, Amy Lapisardi and husband Rob Havelt; and brother, William Baker.
Friends and family are asked to meet at The Historic St. Peter's Church, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 on Saturday, June 20, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Westland Cemetery.
Professional arrangements are under the direction of THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
