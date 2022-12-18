Uniontown
Jacqueline R. Hartley, 83, of Uniontown, formerly of the Belle Vernon area, died Thursday, December 15, 2022. Born January 10, 1939, in Allison, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Porterfield Eicher.
Jacqueline enjoyed crocheting and building jigsaw puzzles and was a former member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. She especially loved being with her family and her numerous pets.
She is survived by her son, Fred J. Hartley (Rebecca Stein) of Greensburg; daughter, Danna (Daniel) Campbell of Uniontown; grandchildren, Damien, Camryn, Alexis, Gideon, Shoshanna, Jessica, Leah and Nick; great-grandchildren, Theo and Juniper; brothers, Richard Eicher of Ohio, Bill Eicher of Mercer County, and Garry (Carol) Eicher of Tennessee; sisters, Diane Rife of West Middlesex and Charmaine (James) Hall of Fairchance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George Eicher, Jim Eicher, Anna Grace Swigal and Elsie Greathouse.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 19, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Decmeber 20, with the Rev. Garry Eicher officiating. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
