Jacquelyn Elizabeth Camino, formerly known as Jacquelyn Elizabeth Thomas, 57, passed away in her home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from health complications.
Jackie was a beloved mother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She was a dedicated member of the Bible Baptist Church in Brownsville.
Jackie lived a life of kindness and generosity, always putting others before herself. She loved deeply and you would be fortunate to be able to call her a friend.
She will always be remembered for her warm smile and infectious laughter.
Jackie is survived by her two daughters, Celeste Sampson and her partner, Brian Frederick, of New York and Kelly Marchwinski and husband, John, of Alabama; her partner, Brian Gillam; her sister, Mary Shaffer of Ohio. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; two nephews, a niece; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Jackie's family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday January 16, 2023. A Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Dallas officiating. Interment will be private.
