Jaden Hunter Revak

Masontown
Jaden "Jaybird" Hunter Revak, 18, of Masontown, died Friday, April 7, 2023 of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Jaden was born October 9, 2004 in Washington, the son of Amy Revak of Masontown.
Jaden was a member of the Class of 2023 at Albert Gallatin Area High School. He also attended Fayette County Career and Technical Institute, where he studied HVAC. He began working at Hranec Corp. of Uniontown through the cooperative education program with CTI in February, 2022. He was a member of the Ski Club at Albert Gallatin High School and was a member of the golf team in his junior year. He attended Masontown Elementary, where he won the spelling bee three years in a row- in third, fourth and fifth grades. He played basketball, football and baseball while attending elementary and middle schools. He was a member of Cub Scout Troop 654 of Masontown for three years.
Jaden was a lifelong member of St. Mattias Parish, attending St. Ann, Waynesburg and St. Hugh Carmichaels, throughout the years, and had received the sacraments of baptism, first communion, confession, and confirmation. He was an alter server for several years.
Throughout his brief but carefree and adventurous life, Jaden traveled extensively to Florida, where he enjoyed fishing, jet skiing and being with family and friends. He was athletically skilled, picking up water skiing and hula hooping immediately. He was an avid hunter and snow skier and would always be willing to take on a challenge at the drop of a hat. He was truly there when he was needed, offering a helping hand to those he loved.
Jaden loved deeply and passionately, with his actions often speaking louder than his words.
Jaden absolutely loved sunsets, the beach, traveling and he never met a stranger, making friends everywhere he went. He had the sweetest smile, and left an impact on everyone's life that he touched. He truly lived his brief life on Earth to the fullest.
Surviving, in addition to his mother is a sister, Asia Revak of Masontown, step-father Jim Liston of Masontown, step-brothers Joshua (Elise) Liston of Smithfield, Justin Liston of Masontown and Jeremy Liston of Masontown; maternal grandmother, Barbara Zalar of Waynesburg; aunt Annie (Craig) Cantelmo of Cutchouge, N.Y.; uncle Grant (Lynn) Zalar of Waynesburg; cousins, Zachery (Summer) Zalar of Columbia, Tenn., Paige Zalar of Waynesburg and Maxwell and Jackson Cantelmo of Cutchouge, N.Y., and too many friends to name.Jaden also leaves behind his fur baby, Toby and his love, Laney Wilson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 232 East High Street, Waynesburg. Interment will be private.
