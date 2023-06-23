Carmichaels
Jake Blaker, 71, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, while on an excursion to Gettysburg with his wife, Pam.
He was born June 3, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Carl R. and Ramona P. Funk Blaker.
Jake was a member of the Class of 1971 at Carmichaels Area High School, and during that time worked at Allison's Esso in Carmichaels.
After graduation, he worked at the Vesta 5 Mine. After leaving the mine, Jake attended Vale Technical Institute in Blairsville, to become certified as an adjuster for Underwriters Safety Adjusting. Afterward, he dedicated 30 years of his life as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the County of Greene, which he retired from in November of 2019.
Some of his most notable accomplishments are developing the Greene River Trail, designing and establishing the Greene Water Park, starting the Flashlight Drags at the airport and renovations of Mon View Park, pool and roller rink, Wana B Park and Pool and Greene County airport and fairgrounds. Jake also developed Greene County Day Camps, the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Sporting Clays, and secured funding to begin the Wisecarver Recreation Project. Jake was acknowledged by the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society for his work in Greene County.
Although Jake had multiple accomplishments in his lifetime, his proudest was his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all his heart. Jake loved cooking his holiday meals for his family along with his famous Texas style, secret recipe brisket.
After his retirement, he enjoyed spending winters at his sunny Florida home, wearing his signature Ray Ban Aviators, button down shirt, khaki shorts and white New Balance tennis shoes. While in Florida, he was so happy to be living close to his dear Carmichaels friends, Doug and Bev.
Jake was a former member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels, and had served on the Carmichaels Area School District Board of Education. He was a former member of the Pennsylvania School Board Association, former president and coach of Carmichaels Midget Football, and had coached Senior League and Pony League Baseball for 10 years.
In addition, Jake was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and the Sons of the American Legion, in Masontown.
Jake was extremely blessed to have recently celebrated his grandson Jake's high school graduation on June 2nd, his 71st birthday on June 3rd, his daughter, Tracy's 50th birthday on June 11th, his granddaughter, Emily's wedding, this past Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday.
His wife, Pam Carter Blaker, whom he married on March 22, 2003, survives. Also surviving are a son, Rick Blaker (Denice) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Tracy Ozohonish (Jim) of Clarksville; a stepson, Craig McClellan (Melanie) of Woodbridge, Va.; a stepdaughter, Kari McClellan (Mike) of Carmichaels; eight grandchildren: Emily Armel (Eric), Abby Ozohonish, Jake Blaker, Hillary Davis, Asher Cobaugh, Matthew Naraskivitch, Baylee Beyerl and Rory McClellan; three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Hattison and Clover; and a brother, Denny Ray Blaker of Carmichaels.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene St., Carmichaels, PA 15320. Reverend Russel Shuluga will officiate. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Jake's memory to the Community Foundation of Greene County, P.O. Box 768, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
