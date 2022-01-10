Rostraver Township
James A. Borne, 75, of Rostraver Township, died Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Born in Monongahela Hospital on December 25, 1946, he was the son of the late Angelo and Suedel Rhoades Borne.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Monongahela High School. He worked construction and was a member of the Laborer's Union Local No. 373 for 50 years. After retirement, he was a Warehouse Manager for Cost Corporation and drove bus for Matthews Bus Lines for nine years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and his dogs, Chico and Tallie; was a member of the Pymatuning Sportsman Club.
He honorably served his country with the US Army and was a linguist in Thailand during the Vietnam era, speaking Spanish and Vietnamese. He was a lifetime member of the Monongahela Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1409.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was very proud of his daughters and sons-in-law. His grandchildren played a very special part in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette M. Munzek Borne; daughters, Angela (John) Schoener, of Uniontown, and Laura (William) Ryan, of Washington; grandchildren, Will and Elle Ryan and Andrew, Claire and Wyatt Schoener; siblings, Bobbie Sue Gallagher, of Pittsburgh, Michael (Ceil) Borne, of Finleyville, Ray Borne, of McMurray, Susan (Andy) Ianno, of Peters Township, and Robert (Susan) Borne, of Finleyville.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with Rev. David J. Nazimek officiating. Following the service, Military Honors will be conducted by the US Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.