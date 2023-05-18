formerly of Uniontown
James A. "Bert" Hager, 85, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Grand Palms Nursing Home, Orlando, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 19, with pastor Dave Herring officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
