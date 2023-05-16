James A. Hager

formerly of Uniontown
James A. “Bert” Hager, 85, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Grand Palms Nursing Home, Orlando, Fla.
He was born December 24, 1937, in Confluence, a son of the late Robert and Neva Bryner Hager.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Louise Morris Hager, in 2017; his son, Richard Hager; brothers, Robert Hager and Wayne Hager; and his brother-in-law, Grady Means.
James is survived by his children, Pamela Latham of Belle Vernon, Dr. Jeanne Hager-Burth and husband Michael of Orlando, and Susan Harshbarger and husband Jim of Herndon, Va.; grandchildren, Kenneth Hager, Matthew Latham, Dr. Timothy Latham, Rebekah Green, Anthony Marghella, Jessica Barnhart, James, Jacob, Jared and Justin Harshbarger; 15 great- grandchildren; siblings, Doris Means of Uniontown, Larry Hager of Farmington, and Stanley Hager of Idaho; and daughter-in-law, Carla Hager of Uniontown.
He was a former member of the Asbury U.M. Church of Uniontown and Uniontown Church of the Brethren.
James was retired from Steel Scaffolding Company in Uniontown.
In his free time, he enjoyed boxing, running, going on walks, and spending time with his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 19, with pastor Dave Herring officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
