Brownsville
We are heartbroken to announce the death of James A. Illar, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, who passed away peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the age of 76, after years of battling severe illness.
He leaves behind his wife, Cynthia L. Illar of Brownsville, after 48 years of marriage; son, Derek J. Illar of Shadyside; son, Jarod A. Illar, wife Crystal Thornton-Illar and three grandchildren, Emma, Grace and Jacob of North Huntingdon; brother, Dennis F. Illar of Brownsville; as well as several nephews.
His parents, Frank and Ella Illar of Daisytown, preceded him in death.
James’ enjoyment of the outdoors started with his time as a Boy Scout, where he earned the prestigious Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank in Boy Scouts of America. The scouting tradition continued with his sons, who were always impressed with Dad’s winning Pinewood Derby designs.
Golfing, fishing, hunting and sporting clays were some of the outdoor hobbies he enjoyed with family and friends. James loved spending time with his family, and he supported and encouraged them in all of life’s adventures. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and daughter-in-law, all of whom serve as local attorneys.
In 1967, James graduated from the California State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Chemistry. As a chemist, James worked on cutting edge technologies with Corning, Inc., the company from which he retired.
James proudly served his country. He is a veteran of the United States Army and United States Coast Guard.
The memory and legacy of James will live on through his life lessons and his many acts of love and kindness.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin 617 Main Street, Irwin, PA 15642.
Funeral services provided by the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.