New Salem
James A. “Jay” Bryte, age 72, of New Salem, passed away February 19, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.
He was born in Uniontown, PA on May 22, 1947, the son of Chester Bryte and Jessie McCormick Bryte. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and William Bryte.
Jay enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving multiple Purple Hearts for valor. He was an independent truck driver for many years. Jay was a member of AMVETS Post #103, the Newboro Indian Club and a former member of the Uniontown Polish Club.
Left to cherish Jay’s memory are his son, James A. Bryte Jr. and his wife Valetta of Fairbank; a daughter, Kelly Bryte of Mebane, NC; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Bryte and wife Wonda of Hopwood; a sister, Kathryn Bryte of Uniontown; a brother-in-law, Bob Chisler of Footdale, PA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA where the family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 until 8 PM, followed by a service celebrating Jay’s life at 8 PM with Pastor Rodney Thomas. Military rites will be accord by AMVETS Post #103 in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
The James A. Bryte Memorial Dinner will be held at the Newboro Indian Club, 107 Bar Ave, New Salem, PA 15468 from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
