Oliver
James A. Modispaw, 64, of Oliver, Fayette County, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. James was born March 1, 1955, a son of John and Julia Hobi Modispaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gina Nudo Modispaw; and two brothers, John and Donald.
He is survived by a son, Timothy Modispaw of California; his brother, Thomas Modispaw of Uniontown; his sister, Madonna Horvath of Oliver; sister-in-law Arlon Modispaw of Williamsport; and his nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Friday, January 24, in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Ron Larko officiating. Internment will be private.
