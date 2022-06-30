White House
James A. Moser, 81, of White House, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
He was born November 29, 1940, in White House, a son of the late John and Evelena Moser.
Also preceding him in death was his wife, Elizabeth "Patsy" Moser.
Surviving are two sons, James Moser and wife Wanda, and Rod Moser and wife Tricia; and four sisters, Betty, Mary Lou, Helen and Linda.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, July 2, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
