Point Marion
James Albert Lanko, 62, of Point Marion, Pa., passed away on June 1, 2023.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Lanko and brother, Wilbur Lanko.
Surviving are his two daughters, Racjel Lanko and Becki Lanko Hillen; his mother, Peggy Provance; brothers and sisters, Keith Lanko, Greg Lanko, Valerie Barnhart, Vicky Provance and Gracie Teets; sister-in-law, Mary Lanko and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 124 Wilson Lane, Point Marion, Pa. 15474.
Online condolences at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.co
