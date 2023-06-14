Point Marion
James Albert Lanko, 62, of Point Marion, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Lanko; and his brother, Wilbur Lanko.
Surviving are his two daughters, Racjel Lanko and Becki Lanko Hillen; son, Tony Lanko; his mother, Peggy Teets; brothers and sisters, Keith Lanko, Greg Lanko, Valerie Barnhart, Vicky Provance, Gracie Teets; his sister-in-law, Mary Lanko; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 124 Wilson Lane, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.