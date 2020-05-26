Uniontown
James Alexander Hooper Jr., passed away May 19, 2020, in Indiana Regional Hospital in Indiana, Pa. He was born May 23, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to the late James Alexander Hooper Sr. and the late Beatrice R. Jones Hooper.
James attended Mt. Braddock Grade School, LaFayette Middle School and graduated from Uniontown Vocational Tech in 1971.
James is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hooper and children of Uniontown; siblings, Rev. Linda Jones of Uniontown; Ronald Hooper and wife Eloise of Pittsburgh; Shelia Hooper of Uniontown; Kenneth Hooper and wife Latoya of Lancaster; Rev. Stephanie Simmons of Pittsburgh; Nichole Hooper of Baltimore, Md.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Our brother Jim, as we called him, was a true character. When he was around, he always had a story or two ... or three. They may or may not have been true but he kept us laughing. Jim will be truly missed.
Private services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
