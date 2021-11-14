James Allen Whyel

Markleysburg
Allen Whyel, 69, of Markleysburg passed away in his sleep the morning of Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was born July 31, 1952 in Uniontown, a son of Harry Warren and Mary Long Whyel of Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; and their three children, Mary Beth, Emily (David Leniger) and Jay; his grandson Isaac; and his siblings Scott (Carol MacLaughlin) and Marjorie.
Allen graduated from Uniontown high school, class of 1971. He played football, wrestled and had a passion for boxing. He went on to study at Central Wyoming College; where he worked for a meat packing plant and developed his interest in butchering. After a few years in Wyoming, he made his way back to Pennsylvania to take over the family coal business. He was in charge of the day-to-day mine operations, but these tasks were never considered work to Allen. He was forever driven by his never-ending desire to problem solve.
From mining coal to managing his garden, if there was a way to optimize the process, he was going to figure it out. His organization and research tactics were unconventional, and only he understood his organizational style, but it worked for him.
He also had a passion for wrestling. He managed the funding and construction of the AJ McMullen middle school wrestling building to better serve the mountain area wrestling program. The desire to give back to the community and have a lasting impact on the youth of the mountains has always been shared by him and his wife, Pam.
While he was a man of few words, when he did speak it was always filled with meaningful insight and intention and never with ill will. His wise words had a way of sparking conversation and evoking thought while bringing out the best in people.
A man of habit he found joy and peace in the power and importance of the simple pleasures in life and The Glenlivet 12, butter, and salt. He created a close network of friends and family to share his life with and his memory will live on through all of us.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A private memorial service will be held a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adfergus.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
