South Union Township
James Andrew Campbell, 65, of South Union Township, died unexpectedly, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born October 22, 1955, in Beckley, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Deloris May Tennant Campbell; brother, William David Campbell; and his former wife, Debra Wright.
Surviving are his children, Amanda Simmons and husband Charlie, Christy Combs and James Adrian Campbell; grandchildren, Haley, Isaiah, Steven and Kaitlyn; his father, Adrian Isaac Campbell; sisters, Donna Sanger and Sheila Sukla and husband Donald; brother, John Campbell and wife Loni; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29. The funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
