James Andrew Willson

Jefferson Township
James Andrew "Jandy" Willson, 69, of Jefferson Township, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born December 9, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of John Matthew Willson and Faith Swartz Willson.
Jandy took over the family farm at 16 and continued working the farm with his sons. Love for the farm was instilled in his sons, which will be carried on.
He was a 1969 graduate of Frazier High School, attended Delaware Valley University and received an Associate degree in Agriculture Science.
Jandy belonged to the Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, director on Fayette County Farm Bureau, livestock dealer and member of Future Farmers of America and 4-H, where he was a leader for many years. He was retired from State Correctional Institution Greene and a veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard 28th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Pierce Willson; three sons, Patrick Adam Willson and wife Monica, James Matthew Willson and Pierce Brown Willson; four grandchildren, Madison Hope Willson, Abby Marie Willson, Sydney Rae Willson and Jandy Ernest T. Willson; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Matthew Willson and Faith Swartz Willson.
Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Fayette County 4H Livestock Scholarship Fund, c/o Penn State Extension, 34 Peter Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Corrections Peace Officers Foundation, P.O. Box 348390, Sacramento, CA 95834-8390 (cpof.org).
