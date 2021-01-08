Uniontown
James Anthony “Kitty” Coville, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 23, 1930, in Brownfield, a son of the late William Coville and Elvira Palotta Coville.
After the passing of his mother, James, as a young boy was raised by his older siblings. Although he had no high school education, that did not stop him from fulfilling his dreams and supporting his family. Through the gifts of God, and the experience of trial and error, he was a source of good advice and knowledge. Many would come to him for guidance and help.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Janet Wilhelm Coville; siblings Dominic W. Coville, Joann Malik (Bob) and Rock Coville (Norma); and nephew Travis; brothers by marriage Carl Paroda, Lou Amandola; and nephew Kenneth Paroda.
He was the loving father to two daughters, Monica Lynn (Bernie Shimshock) and Jimmi Kay Coville Shaffer, both of Uniontown; grandfather to one grandson, James. Also surviving are two precious sisters, Ada Amandola of Uniontown and Sarah Jane Hanzely (Joe) of Aurora, Ohio.
James was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood and Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post #342 in Smithfield.
James was known by many as the owner of Kit Kat Video Shack. He was the owner of L & K Tools and several antique stores in his lifetime. He also was in the excavating business and was an instructor for Penn State Extension in heavy equipment operation. He was also a sub-contractor for PennDot as a heavy equipment operator for seasonal snow removal. James worked for Rae’s Superette as a butcher and later was employed by the USDA as a federal meat inspector. He also owned and operated the Rainbow Tavern in the late ‘50s. In his earlier days he owned the Daisy Lane go-cart track, an archery range, Harriet’s Candy Company and The Brownfield Company Store.
James enjoyed going to flea markets, casinos, and cruise vacations with his family.
The support and love shared with his family including sister by marriage Ellen and brother by marriage Joe; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends made his life full. Every year, Kitty hosted a celebration party inviting all he knew.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to place a memorial bench along the Hutchinson Park Walking Trail. Donations can be sent to Monica Lynn Coville, 419 Hopwood Fairchance Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. God Bless.
All services are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
