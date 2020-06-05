Hiller
James Ashford Jr., 86, of Hiller, a retired Air Force serviceman, entered into Heaven Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born March 28, 1935, to the late James and Hettie Ashford.
Family and friends will be received at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, with services immediately following at 1 p.m. in Lantz Funeral Home, 279 East Main Street, Uniontown.
