Connellsville
James "Jim" Bielecki, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born August 24, 1953, a son of Flora Pfeifer Bielecki and the late Walter Bielecki.
Jim was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church. He was a Geibel High School graduate, class of 1971. He then attended and graduated from St. Vincent College in 1975. Jim was an active member of Connellsville Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 and Knights of Columbus.
After 32 years of service, Jim retired from the Connellsville Police Department. Following his retirement, Jim spent the last 14 years with Albert Gallatin School District where he was chief of security.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Kapella Bielecki; a daughter, Jamie Quinn and husband Rich of Mt. Pleasant; a son, Matthew Bielecki of Winchester, Va.; two grandsons, Owen and Connor Quinn; three sisters, Jane Ann Bielecki, Rose Flannery and husband Gary and Jean Rohal and husband Eric; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Roman Catholic Church with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's family requests donations be made to: Fayette CTI LPN Scholarship (Awarded by the James Bielecki Family in honor of Beth Ann). Send donations to: Jamie Quinn, 206 Wyndfield Drive, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.
To sign the guest registry, visit our website at www martucci funeral home com
