Brownsville
James "Jim" Boone, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born May 9, 1938, in Perryopolis, a son of William and Isabelle Ferris Boone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah, Florence, George, John, Charles, Elizabeth and Isabelle.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dolores Stefek Boone; daughter, Diane Beregi and her husband, David; son, Stephen Boone and his wife, Jennifer Dewitt Boone; granddaughters, Stephanie Beregi and her boyfriend, Dave Behary, and Madison Boone and her boyfriend, Danny Meyers; grandson, Dominic Boone; sisters, Goldie Mislo, Shirley Farrow; sister-in-law, Nancy Jenkins; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of the former St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church and The Historic Church of St. Peter, where he ushered at both churches for over 30 years. He also served as treasurer of The Holy Name Society at St. Mary's Church, was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 2874 Marianna, and a member of The Brownsville Sons of Italy - Frank Ricco Lodge #731 in Brownsville, where he enjoyed playing bocce.
Jim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.
He retired from Crosskeys Human Services in 2000, where he worked as a van driver and maintenance worker.
Jim's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Jim's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 26, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
