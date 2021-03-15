Uniontown
In Loving memory of James Bruce Stickle Jr., 52, of Uniontown, Pa., succumbed to liver disease on Friday March 12, 2021.
James was born on Thursday, March 6, 1969 in Uniontown, Pa.
He will be sadly missed & loved by his parents Margie and Richard Walls & James and Judith Stickle of Uniontown. He is survived by one son, Tyler James; three sisters, Julie Ann, Kimberly Jean and Kyrsteen Dawn; two brothers, Richard and David and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was predeceased by a sister, Jamie Lynn; wife, Sharon and maternal & paternal grandparents.
The Family will be welcoming friends & relatives from 5 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday March 16, and from 11 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday March 17, when a service will be held at 2 p.m. at the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, Pa., Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown, Pa.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis for their care.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
