James C. Sebeck, 73, of Grindstone, passed away December 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 15, 1947, in Brownsville, a son of the late Charles and Mildred McConville Sebeck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George E. “Lefty” Sebeck.
Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran with three years of service, one being in Korea. He was retired after 40 years from the Joy Mining Corp. as an electrician. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed groundhog hunting and target shooting. He also liked fixing things other people could not fix. Model trains and cutting the grass were also things he enjoyed doing.
Surviving are his fiance, Ada Patterson of Grindstone; brothers, John Sebeck of Grindstone, Joseph Sebeck and his wife Nancy of Grindstone; sister, Rosemary Denetti and husband Matthew of Perryopolis. He was also survived by several nephews, a niece and great-nieces and nephew.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private and professional arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Posts 295, 940, 838 and 275.
The family would also like to thank Amedysis Hospice.
