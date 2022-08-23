Perryopolis
Our dear son, brother, uncle and friend, James "Jimmy" Christopher Bullied, 47, of Perryopolis, formerly of Hampton, Va., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born April 15, 1975, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Edward J. Bullied II. and Eleanor Leiber Bullied, both of Perryopolis.
Jimmy was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and was employed at MSCorp, Virginia, where he worked as a Designing Engineer for 20 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and cigar enthusiast, enjoyed grilling and smoking meats and seafood, enjoyed the ocean, and most importantly, spending time with family, especially on family vacations.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Edward Bullied III., Timothy (Becky) Bullied and Adam (Tammy) Bullied; seven sisters, Lenora (Ken) Magill, Veronica (Robert) Chuboy, Samantha (Michael) Savage, Meralee (Eric) Moon, Elana (Raymond III.) Zwack, Cara (Mike) Swamp and Erica (Jamie) Lent; 28 nieces and nephews: Clayton, Sabrina, Cassandra, Rachael, Christina, Jessica, Toni, Tommy, Sammy, Alexandra, Nicole, Taylor, Ethan, Natasha, Lauren, Raymond IV., Michael, Katherine, Sarah, Samuel, Elizabeth, Ava, Adam Jr., Gabrielle, Carter, Ella, Emalee and Emilia; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear friends, Celia Lee and Shawn Jellison.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church officiating, at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
