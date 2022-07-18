Uniontown
Corporal James Clayton Marva, 48, of Uniontown, born May 26, 1974, proud Marine veteran and Marine father, passed Monday, July 11, 2022, into his Lord's hand.
He was a son of Darlene Sutton Harrington and William A. Marva.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, PFC Logan James Marva, active-duty Marine, stationed in Iwakuni, Japan; Luke Mathew Marva and former wife, Kristy J. Marva of Antioch, Ill.; brothers, Anthony William Marva, Justin Marva, Brian Patrick Harrington; and eight beautiful and talented nieces and nephews. He was loved by many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, John A. Marva, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, Ethel Marva, Betty J. Sutton Geary.
James' memorial service is private for the immediate family and his professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsborofabry.com.
