Brownsville
James Crawford Vance, 60, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, in his home with his family by his side, Wednesday, August 10th, 2022.
He was born Friday, January, 19, 1962, in Brownsville, a son of James K. Vance and Sara Crawford Vance. James was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim spent 18 years working for the Municipality of Penn Hills before starting D&B Environmental Services with his partner, Josh Sphar. Jim was a Free & Accepted Mason and was a member of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was an avid hunter, traveling all over the country and beyond. He especially loved hunting and fishing with his daughter, Darcy. He often visited his camp in Potter County with his lifelong friend, George, where they spent time fishing together. Jim spent many years training and running his bird dogs and guiding bird hunts at Hunting Hills. He was a member and former president at the California Hill Gun Club. Jim loved attending Steelers, Penguins, and Penn State games with friends and family. He also enjoyed his weekly “meetings” with Dr. Dave and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darcy L. Vance, and her mother, Beth L. Vance. He is also survived by his cousin, Joel L. Patterson and wife Danilelle of Cocoa, Fla., along with their son, Joel and wife Mandy and their children, Jada, Layla and Cole, and their daughters Kayla and Alyssa. He is also survived by a special family member, Joanne Bailey; many friends; and his beloved dog, Macy.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, and from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of funeral services, Sunday August 14, with Mr. Charles Bailey officiating.
Personal condolences and memories for the family are welcomed and encouraged at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
