Brownsville
James D. Bloom, Jr., 63, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 3, 1958, son of Alice Staley Bloom and the late James D. Bloom, Sr.
James was a graduate of Brownsville High School. He served in the United States Army. He worked as a corrections office for SCI Fayette.
Left to cherish James' memory are his wife, Lara Spagy Bloom, of Brownsville; son, Brandon Bloom, of Grindstone; step-son, Nicholas Guirleo, of Connellsville; step-daughter, Megan Guirleo, of Connellsville; brother, Kenny Bloom; sisters, Linda, of Brownsville, and Bridgette, of Grindstone; and granddaughter, Lindsey Guirleo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no public viewing. Burial will be Wednesday, December 29th at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com, and on the funeral home Facebook page.
