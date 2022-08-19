Smock
James D. Bonivich, 67, of Smock, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born October 31, 1954, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late John Bonivich and Ethel Dove Bonivich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bonivich.
Left to cherish James' memory are his wife, Kathy Phillips Bonivich; daughter, Heidi Rhoderick and husband Tad; grandchildren, Isabelle and Ian and adopted daughter, Paige Zack.
The full obituary can be found at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page, where memories and condolences can also be shared with the family.
