Smock
James D. Bonivich, 67, of Smock, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on October 31, 1954, son of the late Jon Bonivich and Ethel Dove Bonivich.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bonivich.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Phillips Bonivich; a daughter, Heidi Rhoderick, and husband, Tad, and two grandchildren, Isabelle and Ian; and an adoptive daughter, Paige Zack.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home facebook page, where you can view the full obituary.
