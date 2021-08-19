California
James D. Harris, of California, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a battle with a long illness. He was born December 11, 1971, to James Edwin "Tucker" and Marian Knizner Harris.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Knizner of Marianna, and Arch and Leona Harris of California; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Harris; sons James R. Harris and fiancee Hannah Matheson of California, Alexander D. Harris and Zackary J. Harris, both at home; brother Robert A. Harris and wife Kay of Peters Township; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
James was a good man, a hardworking father, and loved by all.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 20, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, California.
