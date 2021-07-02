James D. Perkins

California
James D. “Turk” Perkins, 63, of California, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born December 11, 1957, in Brownsville, the son of Kenneth and Phyllis Wyse Perkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ginger Williams; and brother, David “Snuffy” Perkins.
Turk will be sadly missed by his children, James K. Perkins, Adan Perkins, Donny Marks and Andrew Roberts; wife, Angela Perkins; five siblings, Phyllis Molnar (Bill), Kenny Perkins (Rose), Kimberly Pry, Robert Perkins and Billy Perkins; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were private.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
