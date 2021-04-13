Brownsville
James D. Stevens, 93, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 12, 2021.
He was born October 17 , 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, to the late Theodore and Anna Elizabeth Cash Stevens.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post 295, Uniontown Elks Lodge 370 and the Brownsville Eagles.
Jim was self-employed with his late brother, Frank Stevens, in the business of "Stevens Inn" since 1945.
A few of his favorite past times were going to the Meadows Race Track and Wheeling Downs, and was an avid football fan
He is survived by his wife, Hannah Pirt Stevens; two loving daughters, Dayna Teper and husband Bill, Jamie Matteucci and husband Tom; one cherished grandson, Jacob Teper.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Father Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 295, 940, 838. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. www.skirpanfuneralhome.co
